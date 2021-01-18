Seacret Direct® Names April Price, Vice President-Sales, North America

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough and thoughtful search, Seacret Direct, a growing beauty brand with revolutionary skincare and plant-based nutrition products, announced April Price as Vice President of Sales, North America. April has been supporting, training and driving field growth her entire career. April started her career with Stella & Dot in their early years and was there for their climb from startup to 300M. She went on to hold leadership roles at Tyra Beauty, MONAT Global, and most recently she was Director of Sales at Plexus Worldwide.

"We are so happy that April has joined the Seacret family. She brings exactly the right energy, passion and experience for the field that we were looking for in this important role in the company, leading one of our most important markets," says Izhak Ben Shabat, Seacret Founder & CEO.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Seacret team and spreading the message about the amazing products and incredible business opportunity. Working shoulder to shoulder with Field Leaders to innovate the Customer and Agent experience is something I am very passionate about and Seacret is the perfect fit for me."

ABOUT SEACRET DIRECT

Founded in 2005, Seacret Direct develops, manufactures and sells premium nutrition and skincare products that combine Dead Sea minerals and other clean ingredients with new technologies and scientific breakthroughs. Exclusively manufactured in Israel, Seacret skincare products offer mineral combinations found only in the Dead Sea.

Seacret products were sold in many countries before the company adopted the direct selling business model in 2011. Since then, Seacret continues to be recognized on the DSN Global 100 list for its global impact of the industry on economic and social realms. For more information, visit seacretdirect.com.

