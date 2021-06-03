SeaChange International Sets First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call For Thursday, June 10 At 5:00 P.m. ET

BOSTON, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, will hold a conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.

BOSTON, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) - Get Report, a leading provider of video delivery platforms, will hold a conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SeaChange management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8037International number: 201-689-8037Meeting Number: 13720348

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of SeaChange's website.

About SeaChange International, Inc.SeaChange International (SEAC) - Get Report powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for millions of end users worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video streaming service to manage, curate and monetize their linear and on demand content across all major device platforms such as Smart-TVs, mobile devices, and Set-Top-Boxes. A demonstration of SeaChange's video streaming platform is available here. For more information on SeaChange, please visit www.seachange.com.

SeaChange Contact:Matt GloverGateway Investor Relations949-574-3860 SEAC@gatewayir.com