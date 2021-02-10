Sea Fox Announces Exclusive Partnership With Northpoint Commercial Finance

MONCKS CORNER, S.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Fox , a leading manufacturer of hand-crafted saltwater boats, recently announced an exclusive partnership with Northpoint Commercial Finance (Northpoint), a diversified finance company that provides flexible inventory lending and floorplan financing solutions. Northpoint will be the exclusive financier of the Sea Fox dealer network across the United States and Canada.

With the partnership, Sea Fox is looking to provide its dealer network with the best financing options for their marine inventory. The partnership will include flexible, manageable, and customized terms with a dedicated customer support team. It will also ensure dealers have access to competitive rates and terms and a cutting edge inventory management system.

"We're very excited to partner with Northpoint in order to provide our dealers and customers with the financing solutions they are looking for," said Freddy Renken. "This partnership is an incredible opportunity to ensure success with our dealers and focus on aligning strategies to increase market share and profitability."

"The exclusive partnership with Sea Fox is a perfect fit for us, and we couldn't be more excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Sea Fox and their dealers. We're honored that they have entrusted us to be their exclusive floorplan provider," says Russell Baqir, SVP of Business Development at Northpoint. "Sea Fox's exceptional quality continues to attract a new segment of consumers and consistently increases a dealer's potential customer base. With the dramatic consumer demand the industry has experienced, we think it's a perfect time to create an exclusive partnership with Sea Fox to ensure the best programs are in place to support their aggressive sales pace."

About Sea Fox Boat CompanyIn 1995, Sea Fox Boat Company began with a clear governing philosophy at heart: to develop and build quality hand-crafted fiberglass boats that offer the best amenities, features, styling, performance and function. With a Boat Manufacturing lineage going back four generations to 1957, Sea Fox has grown to become one of the top tier manufacturers of saltwater boats offering a full line of diverse boat designs including center consoles, side consoles and dual consoles. More information about Sea Fox Boat Company is available at www.seafoxboats.com.

About Northpoint Commercial FinanceNorthpoint, is owned by LBC Capital, a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada and has offices in Alpharetta, GA, and Burlington, ON. Laurentian Bank, which has been in business for over 175 years, acquired Northpoint Financial in 2017. Northpoint was created by floorplan industry veterans highly experienced in forming and managing specialty finance programs. Our dedicated program team is empowered to make quick credit decisions and our unique flexibility provides a significant advantage in today's often inflexible environment. More information about Northpoint and their offerings is available at www.northpointcf.com.

