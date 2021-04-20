Sea-Bands Named Winner Of First Annual The Bump Best Of Pregnancy Awards

Hand-Selected and Tested by Trusted Editors of The Bump, the 2021 Best of Pregnancy Awards Honors Outstanding Products for Moms-to-Be

NEWPORT, R.I., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Band International, a leader in the field of natural personal care products designed to promote health and wellness, is pleased to announce that the Original Sea-Band acupressure wristbands have been selected as a winner of the first annual The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards in the care category. Sea-Band acupressure wristbands are a leading drug-free remedy for nausea due to pregnancy and other causes.

Sea-Band acupressure bands are an easy and natural way to combat morning sickness - Leonard Nihan, President, Sea-Band

The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards winners were selected by The Bump editorial team for their purpose, efficacy, aesthetics, and more, across three categories: live, wear, and care. The team tested hundreds of products and identified the top 33 award winners.

"We are thrilled that the Original Sea-Band was selected by The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents," said Sea-Band President Leonard Nihan. "Sea-Band acupressure bands provide an easy and natural way to combat morning sickness without taking drugs."

Original Sea-Band acupressure wristbands were designed to provide effective, drug-free relief—ideal for pregnant women, chemotherapy and postoperative patients, as well as those suffering from motion sickness. The acupressure wristbands work fast and provide effective relief without side effects. Sea-Bands are clinically tested, FDA cleared, and studies have shown a 70% reduction in morning sickness for women who used them.

Sea-Bands harness the natural effect of acupressure and continue to provide effective relief by applying continuous pressure on the P6 (or Nei-Kuan) point on each wrist using a plastic stud. Sea-Bands are a low-cost, clinically proven, drug-free alternative treatment for the control of nausea and vomiting.

About Sea-Band International

Sea-Band International is a leader in the field of natural personal care products designed to promote health and wellness. Products include the Original Sea-Band acupressure wristbands, Sea-Band Anti-Nausea Ginger Gum, and Sea-Band Mama Ginger Lozenges. Sea-Band products are available in most supermarkets, pharmacies, and online at www.sea-band.com.

