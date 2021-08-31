Sea & Shoreline Announces Ryan Cripe As CFO

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sea & Shoreline, the world's largest aquatic restoration specialist, announced the appointment of Ryan Cripe as Chief Financial Officer. Ryan will oversee all financial and accounting operations for the organization.

"We are excited to welcome Ryan to our dynamic leadership team," says CEO Jeff Huenink. "With our portfolio of marine construction and habitat restoration projects rapidly expanding, his extensive background in financial management and strategic planning will help us to continue to position the company for accelerated and profitable growth."

A graduate of Washington State University, Ryan served as the Senior Director of Operations for North American Roofing ( Tampa, FL), and CFO for SR Building Services ( Redmond, WA) and Advantage Timber & Lumber ( Lakewood Ranch, FL).

"As an avid angler and environmentalist, I am thrilled to join the team at Sea & Shoreline," says newly appointed CFO, Ryan Cripe. "Their passion and dedication to restoring water quality and providing healthy aquatic ecosystems for both residents and marine life is critical to our economy, commercial fisheries, and ecotourism."

Sea & Shoreline is the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened aquatic environments with proven success in places such as Crystal River, the Homosassa River, the Caloosahatchee River, and in Tucker Cove and the Banana River located in the Indian River Lagoon.

Earlier this year, the company launched its newest crusade, "Seagrass Saves Sea Life", in an effort to raise awareness and educate consumers and legislators on the critical environmental and ecological benefits of seagrass. With the tragic increase in manatee deaths this year, the company is working closely with state agencies, water management districts, and other stakeholders to reverse this crisis, and to help marine life survive by reducing nutrient overloads, removing muck, planting seagrass, restoring wetlands, and converting septic to sewer.

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINESea & Shoreline, LLC is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that restores fresh and saltwater habitats to healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems. Services include seagrass, oyster reef, coral reef, and propeller scar restorations, dredging, living shorelines, vegetated retaining walls, wetland plantings, berm and bank stabilizations, and seagrass mitigation banking. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com, or follow us on social media LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

