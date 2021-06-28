SDM Northcoast Announces New CAD/CAM Report

RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Northcoast is very excited to announce the launch of its new quarterly CAD/CAM Equipment and Milling Consumables Report! The CAD/CAM market is one of most exciting markets in dentistry, but industry participants have been navigating this market without a reliable source for industry data.

CAD/CAM market share statistics and industry growth rates have never been available. However, by leveraging its strong data sharing relationships with dental distributors, SDM Northcoast will begin to publish a quarterly analysis of the exciting CAD/CAM market segment. While some of the CAD/CAM data remains confidential to protect the interest of our data providers (and data will not be available in SDM Classic or SDM Analytics), this new analyst style report is the only source to report CAD/CAM revenue growth rates, unit growth rates, and market share in both the CAD/CAM equipment and consumables market segments!

"The dental market continues to transition to CAD/CAM based restorations," said Edwin Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of SDM Northcoast. "Our new CAD/CAM analysis will provide our customers with the visibility to analyze industry conditions and make informed business decisions in the CAD/CAM equipment and consumables market." The new CAD/CAM Equipment and Milling Consumables report is available as a separate annual subscription with four quarterly reports (2020 and 2021 subscriptions available), or customers can purchase an individual quarterly report if they prefer. The CAD/CAM equipment categories include Intraoral Scanners/Milling Machines, 3D Model Scanners, 3D Printers, Furnaces, Software. The CAD/CAM consumable categories include Milling Blocks, Milling & Grinding Tools, Milling Discs, Milling Supplies, 3D Printing Accessories & Materials, Other Milling Consumables. Please contact us at research@sdmnorthcoast.com to inquire about pricing.

About SDM Northcoast, LLC

SDM was established in 1994 and has served the dental industry as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. SDM collects monthly retail sales data from dental product distributors and has been primarily recognized for its publication of the Dental Products Market Share Study (DPMSS) which analyzes growth for thousands of dental products. In February 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast, expanding the company's analytical capabilities. The mission of SDM Northcoast is to help dental customers make informed business decisions by providing access to the most comprehensive, accurate, and timely dental industry data.

