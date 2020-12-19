SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC 2020 AGM Results Notification

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Partners LLC (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on December 12, 2020 at 11:00 am London time, at 2nd Floor, 566 Chiswick High Road, Building 11,...

The following proposals were approved:

To elect John Darlington as a Class I Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Members.

