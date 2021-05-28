SCVX Announces Receipt Of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice Related To Delayed Quarterly Report Stemming From Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment Of Warrants

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants...

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the " Statement"). As a result of the Statement, SCVX Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company (SCVX) (the " Company"), reevaluated the accounting treatment of its warrants and determined to classify the warrants as derivative liabilities measured at fair value, with changes in fair value each period reported in earnings. The Company is working diligently to file an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the " 10-K"). Until restated financial statements for 2020 have been filed on an amended 10-K, the Company is unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 10-Q") in compliance with SEC and New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE") rules.

Given the resultant delay in the Company's ability to file its Q1 10-Q, the Company today announced that it received a formal notice of non-compliance from NYSE on May 25, 2021. Under NYSE rules, the Company generally has six months following receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the continued listing standard, subject to any extensions by NYSE.

Absent these developments, the Company was ready to meet its filing obligation by the applicable deadline.

The Company believes it will file the 10-Q in the near term and does not foresee any risk of non-compliance with the NYSE six-month remediation timeframe.

About SCVX

SCVX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created to fill what it believes is a tremendous void in the cybersecurity market for a scalable, comprehensive, integrated platform. It was created to acquire, partner with, and resource a cornerstone technology company capable of integrating with other best-in-breed security technologies.

