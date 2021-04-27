SCS Engineers Announces SCS MobileTools® Wireless Data Transfer App For Landﬁll Flares

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCS Engineers announces the release of its iOS and Android application SCS WDT™ for wireless data transfer of landﬁll ﬂare readings to mobile devices.

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCS Engineers announces the release of its iOS and Android application SCS WDT™ for wireless data transfer of landﬁll ﬂare readings to mobile devices. The app expands the power of SCS MobileTools ® to observe system and environmental activity securely and in real-time.

Download from the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, Google Play for Android.

Today's landﬁll gas ﬂares collect data using a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. The ﬂare's SCADA system records data at preset intervals generating hundreds of thousands of readings to process and analyze. Often data is stored on a data card at the ﬂare site. A technician collects the data by transcribing it into a log or digitally reading it, then transferring the reading to a computer. The data is then uploaded into the landﬁll's database for analysis and reporting.

The process, with its multiple steps, is slow and open to human error. SCS WDT™ digitally collects ﬂare readings directly into a mobile device and into SCS DataServices® in seconds, reducing human error and multiple steps. The app's interface provides secure access to information that drives critical operating decisions and collects historical data for trends, corporate directives, and landﬁll gas OM&M programs.

Landﬁll managers and environmental engineers can monitor their ﬂares in real-time, seeing exceedances immediately. SCS WDT™ uses GPS to capture the exact physical location of ﬂares and place the data into the appropriate landﬁll's site location too. Flare readings are available, literally in seconds, for review, analysis, and corrective action if needed. Pilot testing at 30 landﬁlls nationwide demonstrates that SCS WDT™ saves time and errors by removing extra steps and people in the progression; there is no need to wait until the end of a technician's shift to transfer readings or have extra hands in the process.

SCS DataServices®, a secure web-based landﬁll gas management application, is part of the SCSeTools® platform in use on hundreds of landﬁlls backed by over 50 years of landﬁll design, operation, and maintenance experience. SCS Engineers understands how unique landﬁll operations are today, so SCS WDT™ works as a standalone app with other platforms or is free to SCSeTools® users.

Download on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, Google Play for Android. The SCSeTools® platform and applications help facilities operate more efﬁciently by continually gauging operational health and spot trends that help determine when and how to invest in infrastructure. For additional information and demonstrations of these productivity-enhancing tools, please click here.

About SCS Engineers

SCS Engineers' environmental solutions and technology directly result from our experience and dedication to industries responsible for safeguarding the environment as they deliver services and products. For information about SCS, visit the SCS Engineers website.

Contact: Diane Samuels, dsamuels@scsengineers.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scs-engineers-announces-scs-mobiletools-wireless-data-transfer-app-for-landll-flares-301274914.html

SOURCE SCS Engineers