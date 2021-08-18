Scrum.org Adds More Value For Its Professional Scrum™ Certification Holders With Credly Digital Credentialing

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum.org , The Home of Scrum, today launched a new digital badging program for its Professional Scrum certification holders through Credly, the digital credentialing leader. Beginning next week, upon earning Scrum.org certifications, certification holders will earn a digital credential from Credly and existing certification holders will also be invited to add their certifications, further amplifying their achievement. With Credly, certification holders can aggregate their verified skills in a single place and share them with employers, prospective employers, friends and colleagues, and through social media.

"At Scrum.org, we help ensure that individuals understand how to deliver high value products with higher levels of agility using Scrum based on validated learning. To help meet that goal, Scrum.org provides training, free resources, digital learning paths and assessments that can be used as tools to examine, enhance, and certify Scrum knowledge," said Dave West, CEO, Scrum.org. "Now with Credly, we are providing an additional digital representation of Professional Scrum certifications. Our certification holders can group their Scrum skills with other skills and more easily manage, share and promote their achievements."

Credly collaborates with top global training providers, credential issuers, associations and academic institutions that are similarly focused on the power of verified skills and achievements. Credly transforms knowledge, skills and achievements into digital credentials that empower individuals to connect with learning and career opportunities.

Scrum.org provides Professional Scrum certification assessments that cover a range of areas related to the knowledge and real world use of Scrum. Scrum.org brings over half a million certification holders to the Credly platform and requires a score of 85% on each assessment to receive certification. Professional Scrum certifications do not expire and there are no renewal costs to retain them. With this partnership, Scrum.org remains the organization issuing the certifications and maintaining the official record of those that have earned a certification.

"In a world that has aligned on skills as the currency of the modern labor market, earning a Professional Scrum certification is a trusted signal of one's ability to apply Scrum in the real-world to tackle complex problems," said Jonathan Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. "By issuing digital credentials to the over 567,000 people they have already certified and counting, Scrum.org is helping better connect these individuals to opportunities that value professionalism and fidelity to a common set of skills and competencies."

For more information about the Scrum.org digital credential program, visit https://www.credly.com/organizations/scrum-org/badges

About Scrum.org Scrum.org , The Home of Scrum, was founded by Scrum co-creator Ken Schwaber as a mission-based organization to help people and teams solve complex problems. We do this by enabling people to apply Professional Scrum through hands-on training courses, globally recognized certifications and ongoing learning all based on a common competency model. Scrum.org supports people wherever they are on their learning journey from beginner to highly experienced practitioner, helping them to grow over time with ongoing learning opportunities and resources. Community members share knowledge and gain new insights from each other leveraging forums, blogs and more.

About CredlyCredly is helping the world speak a common language about people's knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers. Visit www.credly.com to learn more.

