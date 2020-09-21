SCRIPTS Asia Coverage Exceeds 1,000 Regional Equities With Entry Into New Markets

SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCRIPTS Asia Inc., the leading provider of investor event data for Asia Pacific, announced today that its regional coverage now exceeds more than 1,000 listed equities. The company has delivered significant coverage gains in 2020, with new market additions including: China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. This expanded universe builds upon SCRIPTS Asia's existing best-in-class data on Japanese investor events and positions the firm as the premier regional event data source for institutional investors worldwide.

SCRIPTS Asia specializes in regional event coverage through its unique ability to source events in local language, in-person attendance, and direct partnerships with corporates throughout Asia Pacific. Traditionally, access to earnings and other investor events in the region has been more restrictive than in the United States and Europe due to the attendance limitations, language barriers and geographic spread. SCRIPTS Asia is the first service to overcome these challenges.

"The 1,000 th company milestone marks a new, exciting chapter for SCRIPTS Asia and further sets us apart as the market leader in providing Asia Pacific event data. We look forward to delivering this expanded coverage to our clients, and to providing a truly comprehensive regional event coverage solution for institutional investors worldwide," said Erik Abbott, CEO and founder of SCRIPTS Asia. "We are pleased with today's milestone and look forward to further coverage gains and additional event types later in the calendar year."

SCRIPTS Asia began sourcing regional event data in early 2018. The company has seen tremendous growth since then and remains focused on providing coverage of at least 80 percent of the primary local benchmark for each market, to the extent events are conducted.

SCRIPTS Asia's institutional clientele will now have direct, timely access to complete event coverage for companies across eight different Asia Pacific markets in multiple languages. Such event content is made available within minutes of event completion and includes information such as audio files, local transcriptions, English translations, attendee details and event statistics.

To download SCRIPTS Asia's complete dataset directly, institutional investors can request access to the web-based SCRIPTS Asia Client Portal with built-in enhanced search and filtering features. Data can also be obtained via one of SCRIPTS Asia's global market data platform partners: S&P Global, FactSet Research Systems, Refinitiv, Aiera Inc., Quick Corp., Nikkei Telecom and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For off-platform usage, a feed is made available exclusively via S&P Global's Xpressfeed ™service.

About SCRIPTS Asia

Founded in 2018, SCRIPTS Asia is the leading source of event coverage in Asia Pacific for institutional investors worldwide with offices in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Please visit www.scriptsasia.com for further information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripts-asia-coverage-exceeds-1-000-regional-equities-with-entry-into-new-markets-301134750.html

SOURCE SCRIPTS Asia