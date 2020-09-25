SCRIPTS Asia And Aiera Partner To Unlock Investor Meeting Access To More Than 1,000 Asia Pacific Companies

SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCRIPTS Asia Inc., the leading provider of investor event data for Asia Pacific, announced today that it has received a strategic investment and has joined forces with Aiera, an event intelligence and insights platform. Aiera's users will now have access to earning meetings and other events for more than 1,000 Asia Pacific regional equities through the Aiera platform.

"Access to investor meetings have traditionally been more restrictive in Asia than for U.S. companies ," said Ken Sena, CEO and co-founder of Aiera. "Particularly during a global pandemic when travel is challenging, SCRIPTS Asia has been instrumental in helping our users gain direct, timely access to complete event coverage for companies spanning across eight Asia Pacific markets."

This new partnership will offer Aiera's users access to event audio files, local language transcripts and English translations for key events in Asia. The alliance will also empower mutual customers to quickly monitor and filter these events based on topic, theme, specific company or product mention, and more -- all in the language of their choosing.

"We are excited to showcase our coverage of Asia Pacific investor events through Aiera's desktop solution," said Erik Abbott, CEO and founder of SCRIPTS Asia . "Aiera's machine-learning enabled tools will enable analysts and portfolio managers to efficiently consume and intelligently monitor over 3,500 Asia Pacific investor meeting transcripts; a dataset previously inaccessible to investors."

SCRIPTS Asia also revealed that it has received a strategic investment from Aiera. The funding will go towards expanding event coverage and increasing event types later in the calendar year. Recently, SCRIPTS Asia celebrated its 1,000 th covered company milestone and announced coverage of eight markets in Asia Pacific.

About SCRIPTS Asia

Founded in 2018, SCRIPTS Asia is the leading source of event coverage in Asia Pacific for institutional investors worldwide with offices in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Please visit www.scriptsasia.com further information.

About Aiera

Aiera's event access and monitoring intelligence platform improves earnings season (and the investor events in between) through comprehensive calendar tracking, one-click event access, dynamic monitors, multicasting, and more. Powered by an advanced language processing engine, which consumes 40,000+ investor events annually, across 10,000+ global equities, Aiera empowers professionals from investment teams, corporate strategy, and business development roles. Aiera tracks over 4 million global information sources, regardless of language or geography, and covers the leading number of investor events, all major news and media, industry blogs, and regulatory filings. Across this information, users can build their own monitors or select and configure among those created by Aiera's in-house research team.

