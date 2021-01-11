Scripps To Webcast Discussion From Needham Virtual Growth Conference On Jan. 13

CINCINNATI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report, and Carolyn Micheli, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, will discuss the company's business strategies at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Symson and Micheli will hold one-on-one video conference meetings with investors that day, and Symson will host a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time that will be webcast for the public.

Live audio of the fireside chat will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Eastern. To listen, visit www.scripps.com and click on "investor information." A replay will be available under "audio/video links" for approximately 30 days.

About Scripps The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 60 stations in 41 markets. Scripps' national networks reach nearly every American through the news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

