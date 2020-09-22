Scripps' KNXV In Phoenix Wins National Emmy Award For 'Abuse Of Force' Investigation

CINCINNATI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KNXV in Phoenix, an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report, was honored with a National Emmy Award during The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences virtual ceremony last night.

The 41st Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor content from more than 2,000 submissions that premiered in 2019, judged by a pool of 875 peers from across the television and digital media industry.

KNXV won in the "Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report" category for its "Abuse of Force" investigative series, which has prompted an FBI investigation into a local police department's use of force.

Reported by KNXV's longstanding investigative team, ABC15 Investigators, " Abuse of Force" thoroughly examined misconduct inside a local Arizona police department and exposed a corrupted culture that protected officers and misled the public. The series immediately prompted the FBI to launch a criminal investigation, which is ongoing. Arizona's police certification board also opened disciplinary proceedings. Under the increased scrutiny, multiple police officers retired.

"KNXV's honor for "Abuse of Force" is a testament to the newsroom's unrelenting commitment to the citizens of Arizona and the critical role of journalists in bringing important truths to light," said Brian Lawlor, Scripps' president of Local Media. "We are incredibly proud of the ABC15 Investigators and the KNXV newsroom for their dogged pursuit of this story and the important change it prompted for the community they serve."

KNXV has now won a National Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report" category in three of the past five years: in 2018 for its "Cash for Compliance" series and in 2016 for its " Arizona's Dental Dangers" investigation.

Its "Abuse of Force" investigation also received a prestigious U.S. Hillman Prize in broadcast journalism and first place in this year's National Headliner Awards competition.

