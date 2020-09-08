Scripps Finalizes Third Major Retransmission Contract Of 2020 With Dish Network Renewal

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report has signed a new retransmission consent agreement with The Dish Network and has now successfully concluded its three major cable and satellite distribution contracts of 2020.

The three contracts cover 42% of Scripps' pay TV households.

"The successful completion of these deals is an affirmation of the effectiveness of Scripps' strategy to create a more economically durable portfolio with the doubling of our TV station footprint last year through the acquisition of 27 local stations," said Adam Symson, Scripps' president and CEO.

After a six-week blackout period, Scripps concluded its negotiation with Dish on Sept. 6, with service restored that day to Dish subscribers in the 42 markets where Scripps operates television stations.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

