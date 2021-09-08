Scripps Expands News Leadership Team For Newsy, Court TV

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get E. W. Scripps Company Class A Report has named two industry leaders to oversee programming and news standards for the Scripps Networks news division.

Ethan Nelson has been appointed head of program development, and Christina Hartman has been appointed head of news standards, effective immediately. Both roles report to Kate O'Brian, head of the news group for Scripps Networks.

"Ethan and Christina will play a pivotal role in the news brands we are building - ensuring we deliver on our mission of providing context-driven, fact-based reporting at a time when America needs it most," said O'Brian. "Christina will hold Newsy and Court TV's reporting to the highest standards, and Ethan brings more than a decade of programming experience and ingenuity as we look to expand our offerings to audiences across the country seeking great storytelling and original reporting."

As head of program development, Nelson will lead the design and development of Newsy's expanded programming lineup as it prepares to launch over the air 24/7 on Oct. 1. Nelson also will develop new programs for Newsy and Court TV, among other responsibilities.

Nelson worked for 12 years at ABC News in a variety of leadership positions, including senior producer at "Nightline," executive broadcast producer for "Good Morning America" and, most recently, as executive producer of "What Would You Do?" During his time at "Good Morning America," the program overtook "The Today Show" as the most-watched morning show on network TV and won two Emmy awards.

Nelson also worked as a senior executive producer for Al Jazeera America and as vice president of development at Sharp Entertainment, launching hit shows for TLC, National Geographic Channel and Travel Channel.

Earlier in his career, Nelson was a producer for HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," where two of his segments were nominated for Emmys, including an investigation into illegal steroid smuggling along the U.S.- Mexico border.

Nelson earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont.

As head of news standards, Hartman will oversee editorial standards as a steward of the reputation and editorial independence of the Scripps Networks division's news brands.

In her prior role as vice president of Newsy, Hartman led Newsy's newsrooms to Society of Professional Journalists' (SPJ) Sigma Delta Chi, Online News Association, Cynopsis and national Edward R. Murrow awards. Before Newsy, she worked in production on CNN's "State of the Union" and "Reliable Sources."

Hartman received her bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

Newsy, a straightforward, opinion-free news network, is consumed across multiple platforms. While already available on nearly every major over-the-top and connected TV platform, Newsy will launch over the air in roughly 90% of U.S. television homes - and in all major markets - on Oct. 1. It will be carried primarily over Scripps-owned broadcast spectrum as well as partner broadcasters. Its distribution over the air will make it the only American news television network to be ubiquitous on both growth platforms.

Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials. The network is available on cable, satellite, over-the-air and online at CourtTV.com. It is also carried on an expanding array of streaming services and apps, including YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

