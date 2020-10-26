Screenvision Media & ReachTV announce expansion of Front + Center Everywhere to 90+ airports nationwide.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising representation services for top-tier theatrical exhibitors, sports venues and a robust OOH network, today announced that ReachTV, the in-airport entertainment platform, will add Screenvision's Front + Center Everywhere to its lineup of original programming distributed at more than 90 U.S. airports. Front + Center Everywhere is now broadcast across 200,000 screens nationwide.

"As travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, working with ReachTV enables Screenvision to target the in-airport consumer with the entertaining programming from Front + Center Everywhere," said Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Media. "Importantly, it enables Screenvision to offer our advertisers another highly covetable audience through our growing OOH network."

Screenvision designed Front + Center Everywhere to engage the on-the-go and typically hard-to-reach consumer. Front + Center Everywhere has taken Screenvision's pre-show model and adapted it for an experience beyond cinema. Along with ReachTV, Screenvision's growing OOH network includes Topgolf venues, healthcare innovation company Outcome Health, along with Atmosphere, the streaming television service for bars and restaurants, and Volta electric vehicle charging stations.

"We turned to Screenvision because their sales team has consistently shown the ability to bring in advertisers and develop captivating content that resonates with its target audience," said Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO & Co-Founder, ReachTV. "In addition, we look forward to working with Screenvision's in-house creative team to co-create unique programming to be distributed both in-cinema and across the Front + Center Everywhere network."

At airports, travelers will see contextually relevant content that mirrors programming during Screenvision's cinema pre-show or when at other venues featuring programming from Front + Center Everywhere. This includes entertaining, movie-related programming, such as trivia, games and behind-the-scenes footage, along with original campaign executions, including traditional spots and custom creative.

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIAHeadquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. The company provides comprehensive advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors and sports venues nationwide. The Screenvision Media advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/

ABOUT REACHTVReachTV is the first Nielsen-rated, linear, self-distributed, short-form OTT entertainment network. ReachTV's ground-breaking in-airport linear short form channels can be seen in over 90 of the top airports in North America and are expanding globally. ReachTV airports see 100+ million travelers and generate over $1 billion in food & beverage/retail revenue every month. ReachTV delivers fresh daily content on the Company's own patent pending delivery platform, which recreates the entire traditional television network ecosystem in the cloud. ReachTV Studios produces content in its penthouse studios on the top of Hollywood, and partners with world-class producers to deliver outstanding original programming for its network and other distribution channels. In addition to its original programming, ReachTV channels feature innovative short form content from a broad range of production companies and networks such as A+E Networks, Bloomberg, Refinery 29, Ovation, Live Nation, Business Rockstars, AMC, USA Today, Overtime Sports, and PlayersTV. ReachTV launched a Tastemaker network of Influencers and Celebrities under ReachTV.Social which has now grown in less than a year to over 350 million fans.

