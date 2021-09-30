Screening Eagle Revolutionizes Subsurface Mapping And Visualization

ZURICH, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Screening Eagle Technologies hosted #UnlockYourPath, a special online event dedicated to subsurface mapping and visualization using ground penetration radar (GPR).

Subsurface mapping and surveys are critical before any excavation, drilling or construction takes place to avoid hitting a buried cable or pipes and to inventories all underground assets for both governmental and private asset owners.

The #UnlockYourPath event saw the release of the GS 2 GPR Subsurface software which delivers previously unseen capabilities in subsurface mapping. Now, surveyors, locators and mapping professionals can enjoy unparalleled freedom in the field to see 3D tomographic maps with centimeter accuracy of the underground, building up in real time during the scanning process. Furthermore, underground maps can be delivered directly from the field.

Also released at the digital event was the next generation of GPR data analysis software, GPR Insights. Until now, data analytics and post-processing has traditionally been challenging, time-consuming and limited to experts only, but GPR Insights democratizes GPR data analysis for a wider audience.

Viewers also got to 'meet' some of Screening Eagle's customers including Geotechnical Engineering Limited (UK), Site Vision Surveys (UK), and GPR3D ( Spain) as they shared their subsurface inspection stories using the subsurface GPR GS8000.

Screening Eagle is now offering a series of free activities including roadshow events, product webinars and demos to provide further information and experiences of the new subsurface mapping workflow and software solutions. Further information about upcoming events can be found on the company website: www.ScreeningEagle.com/unlockyourpath

About Screening Eagle Technologies

Screening Eagle Technologies provides a technology platform for intelligent inspection of the built environment. The company was created through the merger of Dreamlab in Singapore and Proceq in Switzerland with a mission to protect the built world with software, sensors and data. Screening Eagle's full-stack inspection solution combines intuitive software and powerful portable sensors to deliver reliable data for construction and asset maintenance decisions. Powered by data from intelligent and autonomous inspection, Screening Eagle is on a steep growth path to realizing its vision of predictive healthcare that extends asset life and increases long-term value for asset owners.

To learn more about Screening Eagle Technologies, visit ScreeningEagle.com

