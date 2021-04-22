Screening Eagle Announces New InspectionTech Keynote

Screening Eagle Technologies, a cloud-based technology platform connecting sensors, software, and data for intelligent inspection of assets and infrastructure, will host its popular InspectionTech Keynote and Product Launch event on 26 May 2021.

ZURICH, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The event #KEY21SET, fully digital and free to attend, already counts more than 3000 professionals from all over the world that have registered in the first days.

In its last edition, the company presented digital-first and user-friendly, field-proof solutions to asset owners, inspectors and engineers from different industries and helped them to take a massive lead forward with technologies such as iOT, augmented reality or artificial intelligence.

#KEY21SET promises its attendees more innovation in the inspection realm and to showcase the power of its Inspection platform and ecosystem, with more than 6000 active users, in ways never done before.

"We are very excited to bring everyone back together again only 6 months after our previous keynote to launch revolutionary sensor and software technologies and secure an AI-powered future of long-term sustainable infrastructure" - Marcel Poser, CEO Screening Eagle

Screening Eagle is on a steep growth path. It raised CHF 60 funding to secure an AI-powered future of long-term sustainable infrastructure, and was recently named one of the top AI Swiss companies and awarded as top innovator.

Event details: May 26, 2021

Time: 9 AM New York | 2 PM London | 9 PM Singapore

Event page: ScreeningEagle.com/KEY21SET

About Screening Eagle Technologies

Screening Eagle Technologies is a cloud-based technology platform for intelligent inspection of assets and infrastructure. The company was created through the merger of Dreamlab in Singapore and Proceq in Switzerland with a mission to protect the built world with software, sensors and data. Screening Eagle's full-stack inspection solution combines intuitive software and powerful portable sensors to deliver reliable data for construction and asset maintenance decisions. Powered by data from intelligent and autonomous inspection, Screening Eagle is on a steep growth path to realizing its vision of predictive healthcare that extends asset life and increases long-term value for asset owners. The Eagle team is creative, innovative and inclusive with a passion for inspection technology that contributes to a world of safe and sustainable assets and infrastructure for all.

To learn more about Screening Eagle Technologies, visit ScreeningEagle.com

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12866853

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/screening-eagle-announces-new-inspectiontech-keynote-301275123.html

SOURCE Screening Eagle Technologies