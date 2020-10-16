Screencast-O-Matic Integrates With Zoom For Easy Editing And Sharing

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Screencast-O-Matic now integrates directly with Zoom, enabling users to edit and share their Zoom recordings. The leading live video and audio conferencing platform allows users to record their meetings. With the Screencast-O-Matic integration, users are able to reuse parts or all of their Zoom recordings to enhance their knowledge base and provide for nimble communications.

Users can edit their saved recordings from either their local computer or cloud storage then edit those recordings in the Screencast-O-Matic Video Editor. Any part of a recorded meeting can be enhanced or polished then shared, allowing users to reuse their recordings for training, lessons, and team communications.

"The Zoom integration is another way we are meeting the demands of our customers as they are working, communicating, and learning remotely," says Matt Champagne, Chief Operating Officer. "Our new Zoom integration allows you to enhance, personalize and perfect your meeting recordings with an easy-to-use video editing suite and sharing platform."

Edit Zoom Recordings:Trim, crop, or cut segments of the Zoom recording. Seamlessly remove silences, interruptions, or any unwanted content from meetings. The video editor helps users edit multiple tracks of audio, replace segments of narration, add captions, and blur any sensitive information displayed during the live meeting.

Enhance Recordings:Add transitions, text or shape overlays, or add image/video overlays. Easily mix and match content or merge multiple recordings. Fit your company brand by adding custom video intros or logos. Keep your videos engaging with background music. For users that need more visuals, Screencast-O-Matic offers a stock library filled with thousands of images and videos.

Organize and Share Videos:Seamlessly upload to Screencast-O-Matic's cloud hosting and sharing platform to get a sharable link or embed code. Videos can be embedded in an LMS or other applications. Organize videos using folders and share across the team for greater collaboration. Users can fully customize the video viewing experience, upload a custom thumbnail or adjust player color and controls. Users can also save recordings as video files or share on popular services.

These features are available for Screencast-O-Matic Deluxe and Premier users. You can find more information about the Screencast-O-Matic Zoom integration on the website, or in the Zoom Marketplace.

About Screencast-O-MaticScreencast-O-Matic is a screen capture and video editing platform that takes visual collaboration to the next level. It allows companies, educational institutions, and individuals to create content solutions for learning and sharing information.

Media Contact: Christine Umayam, 425.971.2871 christine@screencast-o-matic.com

Related Files

Edit Zoom Recordings With Screencast-O-Matic.pdf

Related Images

edit-zoom-recordings-with.jpg Edit Zoom Recordings With Screencast-O-Matic Any part of a recorded meeting can be enhanced or polished then shared, allowing users to reuse their recordings for training, lessons, and team communications.

Related Links

Zoom Integration with Screencast-O-Matic

Video Editor

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/screencast-o-matic-integrates-with-zoom-for-easy-editing-and-sharing-301153751.html

SOURCE Screencast-O-Matic