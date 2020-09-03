Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park, Largest Haunted Attraction In Texas, Set To Open Sept. 18, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scream Hollow LLC Austin/Bastrop/ Smithville announces Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park will be open for the Halloween Season, starting Sept. 18, 2020, with all-new features, sets, animatronics, photo ops, characters and more throughout the park. The all-new Mansion of Terror Coven will set the stage with an eerie supernatural and paranormal feel with more scares than ever before, including the all-new Stone Vampire Cathedral that towers over the forest canopy. Try and stay sane with even more new frights in the Lost Pines Asylum. And the scary clowns are back in the updated Slaughterhouse! Then, go through total darkness in Wicked Darkness, the Maze. Coming in 2021, Scream Hollow will add an all-new Wagon Ride, Hell On Wheels. Take a sneak peek at the 2020 trailer.

Scream Hollow offers guests access to its unique, total Halloween Experience including four haunted attractions across 22 buildings in the woods, live bands, bonfires, outside bar, tavern & beer garden, cafe, gift shop, vendors, seasonal entertainment shows and much more.

Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park is one of the only haunted attractions open for the 2020 season for a #WickedCleanHalloween! Scream Hollow is nestled on 20 acres down a quiet country road just 30 minutes East of Austin, deemed the premier haunted attraction in the state of Texas, voted top 10 in the country by USA Today and The Travel Channel, and ranked Best of the Best in Austin, Texas, for Favorite Haunted Place.

Scream Hollow has picnic tables and seating throughout the common areas and beer garden to relax and enjoy the Halloween atmosphere. Live bands play through the night in case you are too afraid to go through the attractions. Eat, drink and be a scaredy-cat! They won't tell!

It's located 31 miles East of Austin at 149 Split Rail Lane, Smithville, TX. You'll love the creepy country drive to get there. It's just like being in your own horror movie!

Stay and enjoy draft beer & wine or devour some of the best homemade beer-batter pizza and funnel cakes in Texas. They honestly have it all. Castle opens at 7 p.m. Free Parking.

#WickedCleanHalloween - The park has implemented extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees.

Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 31, 2020Fridays & Saturdays - 7 p.m.-MidnightSundays - 7-10 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $6.00 to $33.95. Open September 18 through Halloween, ending with their Pitch-Dark Event November 6-7 to get ready for their Twisted Christmas in December! 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. You can purchase tickets at https://app.hauntpay.com/events/2020-scream-hollow-halloween-season. They accept credit, debit and cash at all venues on-site. Open RAIN or SHINE.

A full list of Frequently Asked Questions and safety precautions can be found at http://www.screamhollow.com/

