Scrambling For That Last-Minute Gift? Keep Calm And Shop On…

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season - especially when there are always last-minute items on our checklist. Whether you're looking for something for someone that's 'hard to shop for' or searching for last-minute gifts, our Lifestyle Expert Carmen Ordonez has great tips like how to find amazing items online, picking out unique stocking stuffers, which tech items are trending and more.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8809951-carmen-ordonez-last-minute-holiday-shopping-tips/

WORK-FROM-HOME ESSENTIALS: The holidays look a little different this year, and everyone is going to need strong, reliable wi-fi to video chat with family and friends, stream their favorite holiday movies, and enjoy their new gadgets and gaming systems. Give the gift of fast wi-fi -- starting at $129 , the all-new eero 6 series delivers Wi-Fi 6, the latest technology for faster speeds, higher performance and support for even more simultaneously connected devices. It's the perfect gift for family and friends to make sure they won't miss a connection or holiday tradition this season. And set up takes just minutes using the in-app instructions. You can mix and match eero devices to create a custom system that's right for you, helping everyone's devices stay connected throughout the home.

The holidays look a little different this year, and everyone is going to need strong, reliable wi-fi to video chat with family and friends, stream their favorite holiday movies, and enjoy their new gadgets and gaming systems. Give the gift of fast wi-fi -- starting at , the all-new eero 6 series delivers Wi-Fi 6, the latest technology for faster speeds, higher performance and support for even more simultaneously connected devices. It's the perfect gift for family and friends to make sure they won't miss a connection or holiday tradition this season. And set up takes just minutes using the in-app instructions. You can mix and match eero devices to create a custom system that's right for you, helping everyone's devices stay connected throughout the home. REMEMBER THOSE STOCKING STUFFERS: Surprise your loved ones with a stocking full of sweet gifts. Fruit-tella, a candy brand delighting European families for 90 years, is now available in the U.S with the launch of their new Soft Gummies. Crafted in Italy and designed for U.S. families searching for the best of both worlds, the soft gummies are a tasty sweet indulgence with real fruit puree as the first ingredient. The soft gummies are flavorful fruity candy that makes for the perfect stocking stuffer! The soft gummies are made with simple, better ingredients you can enjoy and a great new choice for today's families. Each soft gummy has a fun and playful fruit character shape and comes in two delicious flavors - Strawberry & Raspberry and Peach & Mango. They are now available in select Walmart stores and nationwide through Amazon.

Surprise your loved ones with a stocking full of sweet gifts. Fruit-tella, a candy brand delighting European families for 90 years, is now available in the U.S with the launch of their new Soft Gummies. Crafted in and designed for U.S. families searching for the best of both worlds, the soft gummies are a tasty sweet indulgence with real fruit puree as the first ingredient. The soft gummies are flavorful fruity candy that makes for the perfect stocking stuffer! The soft gummies are made with simple, better ingredients you can enjoy and a great new choice for today's families. Each soft gummy has a fun and playful fruit character shape and comes in two delicious flavors - Strawberry & Raspberry and Peach & Mango. They are now available in select Walmart stores and nationwide through Amazon. GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK: Charity gifts are an easy way to support important causes while bringing happiness to someone close to you. Through their annual Thanks and Giving campaign, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partners with more than 60 leading brands that give back to benefit their lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children. Partners like TUMI, whose exclusive travel accessories are inspired by patient art, and HomeGoods, who has beautiful limited-edition snow globes, and Mark & Graham's heirloom-quality ornaments. Some, if not all proceeds of these gifts go to help fight childhood cancer.

For more on last-minute holiday shopping, please visit betterstuffforlife.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scrambling-for-that-last-minute-gift-keep-calm-and-shop-on-301191635.html

SOURCE MultiVu