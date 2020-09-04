Scottsdale Recovery Center Announcing Brand New Evening Intensive Outpatient Program (EIOP)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale Recovery Center (SRC) is excited to announce the opening of its Evening IOP program on Sept. 15, 2020. This group will run weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening Intensive Outpatient care at SRC is comprised of one treatment group per day (three hours) and attend three sessions per week, as clinically and medically indicated. Many patients struggle to balance addiction treatment sessions with the demands of family and work schedules. SRC's evening/nighttime IOP offers the flexibility to maintain full-time employment during the day while also attending treatment at the SRC Outpatient Facility in Scottsdale in the evenings. Individual sessions are determined by each patient's unique treatment plan. Clients at this level of care may continue to struggle with reintegration into their daily lives, requiring continued support to ensure safety, stability, and community support.

Scottsdale Recovery Center is a licensed Residential and Outpatient drug and alcohol treatment center that provides individual, couples, family, and group counseling for all adults struggling with addiction. SRC's dynamic and knowledgeable staff have values rooted in addiction education, community resourcing, and addressing the core of each client's addiction to ultimately assist clients in creating a fulfilling life in recovery. Clients are also offered a variety of treatment modalities, including enhanced Talk Therapy, Trauma Therapy, including EMDR and Brain Spotting, and family education/therapy, to name a few.

Scottsdale Recovery Center, founded in 2010, has been providing compassionate and upscale substance abuse treatment, both inpatient and outpatient, for over 10 years in Scottsdale. SRC specializes in Relapse Prevention, Co-Occurring Disorders and Dual Diagnosis treatment for all adults suffering with substance abuse disorders. Scottsdale Recovery Center offers upscale and modern Residential Inpatient Residences, as well as a large outpatient facility in the heart of Scottsdale. In addition to the Residential and Outpatient programs offered, SRC provides a Telehealth Treatment option. Due to COVID-19, SRC's Telehealth program is making a huge impact, providing a much-needed service to those in isolation and need help staying sober in the comfort of their homes. Most private insurance policies cover Telehealth services.

Lee Yaiva, SRC's CEO, stated that "The evening Intensive Outpatient Program is something that we've been building out internally for many months now. The established expectation prior to launch was very high; now that we have successfully achieved that objective, we are not only confident but enthusiastic about its inauguration. The deliberate programmatic structure that has been created to prioritize treatment while still supporting daily tasks, occupational role and function, family responsibilities and personal objectives, allows us to better serve our community. We have nurtured the environment, cultivated the curriculum and been meticulous in crafting the vision of recovery into fruition at the best treatment facility in Arizona, SRC."

Scottsdale Recovery Center10446 N. 74th Street #150 Scottsdale, AZ 85258 1-888-NODRUGS info@scottsdalerecovery.com www.scottsdalerecovery.com

Related Images image1.png

Related Links Scottsdale's Premier Drug Rehab Center SRC In The Press

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottsdale-recovery-center-announcing-brand-new-evening-intensive-outpatient-program-eiop-301124388.html

SOURCE Scottsdale Recovery Center