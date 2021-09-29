Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that Scott Wagner has joined its board of directors.

Bill.com (BILL) - Get BILL.com Holdings Inc. Report, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that Scott Wagner has joined its board of directors.

Scott Wagner (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am thrilled to have Scott join our Board. His experience building and scaling GoDaddy's business from multiple perspectives over seven years as President, COO, CFO and ultimately CEO will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow and scale the business," said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder at Bill.com. "At GoDaddy, Scott expanded the company's product offerings to include a variety of online services and tools to support the needs of growing businesses. He also created a consistently great user experience and scaled that across millions of customers around the world. I look forward to his insights at the board," Lacerte added.

Scott Wagner served as CEO for GoDaddy from 2017 to 2019. Prior to that he was President, COO and CFO from 2012 to 2017. During Scott's tenure, GoDaddy evolved from its successful founding as the leading domain name registrar in the United States into a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, capable of helping everyday entrepreneurs start, create, grow and manage their business successfully.

During Scott's tenure, GoDaddy grew from approximately 9 million to 19 million customers and from approximately $900 million to $3 billion in annual revenues as the company added new products, expanded internationally and continued to improve its customer experience. In 2018, GoDaddy was named to Fortune's Future 50, a ranking of technology companies best positioned for breakout growth.

"I have followed Bill.com for some time now because of their passion for helping SMBs and fantastic product experience --- two things that are near and dear to my heart," noted Wagner. "It's a privilege to serve on the board of a company that is focused on making technology easier and more accessible for people who want to build their business, serve more customers, and create jobs."

Scott joined GoDaddy from global private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) where he was a partner and one of the leaders of KKR Capstone, KKR's portfolio operations team. Prior to KKR, Scott was with the Boston Consulting Group. Scott currently sits on the public board of TrueWind Capital Bilander and invests in and advises a number of technology companies on growth and leadership topics.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is Headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

