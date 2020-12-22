Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates Olin Corp.'s Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - OLN

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Olin Corporation ("Olin") (NYSE: OLN) breached their fiduciary duties to Olin and...

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Olin Corporation ("Olin") (OLN) - Get Report breached their fiduciary duties to Olin and its shareholders. If you are an Olin shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Olin's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Olin in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Olin, and whether Olin has suffered damages as a result.

On December 17, 2020, a lawsuit against Olin was filed at the direction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The suit alleges that Olin has been engaged in pollution for more than 70 years at a single site, was told to remediate that site in 2014, but continued to pollute.

What You Can Do

If you are an Olin shareholder, you may have legal claims against Olin's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

