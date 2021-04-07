Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates Microsoft Corp.'s Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - MSFT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Microsoft Corp.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Microsoft Corp. ("Microsoft") (MSFT) - Get Report breached their fiduciary duties to Microsoft and its shareholders. If you are a Microsoft shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Microsoft's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Microsoft in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Microsoft, and whether Microsoft has suffered damages as a result.

On December 17, 2020, Reuters reported that Microsoft's cybersecurity systems were compromised. Evidence points to Russian intelligence agencies. On March 5, 2021, it was reported that newly discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange Server software had been exploited to hack at least 30,000 organizations in the U.S.

