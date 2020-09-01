Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates CenturyLink, Inc.'s Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - CTL

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of CenturyLink, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of CenturyLink, Inc. ("CenturyLink") (CTL) - Get Report breached their fiduciary duties to CenturyLink and its shareholders. If you are a CenturyLink shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether CenturyLink's board of directors or senior management failed to manage CenturyLink in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to CenturyLink, and whether CenturyLink has suffered damages as a result.

On August 14, 2020, the United States Department of Justice announced a settlement agreement with CenturyLink based on allegations that CenturyLink violated the terms of its acquisition of Level 3 Communications Inc., by soliciting customers in the Boise, Idaho area. CenturyLink agreed to extend the ban on such solicitations, to appoint an independent monitor, and to reimburse the government $250,000 for the costs of the investigation.

What You Can Do

If you are a CenturyLink shareholder, you may have legal claims against CenturyLink's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT: Joe Pettigrew Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169 844-818-6982 jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-investigates-centurylink-incs-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duties--ctl-301122250.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP