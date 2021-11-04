Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Zillow Group, Inc.

After the markets closed on November 2, 2021, Zillow announced it was winding down its "i-Buying" house flipping business, "Zillow Offers." The company also announced it plans to cut 25% of its workforce. In February 2019, Zillow said its house flipping venture could generate $20 billion annually.

On this news, the price of Zillow Class A shares fell nearly 25% on November 3, 2021, closing at $65.57, down from its previous close price of $87.20.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Zillow or its executives made false and or misleading statements related to its house buying business, which it started in 2018.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Zillow stock, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Zillow investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/sec-investigation/zillow-group-inc/.

