Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own RLX shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

RLX claims to be the leading branded e-vapor company in China.

On or about January 22, 2021, RLX went public issuing over 116 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at $12 per ADS (the "Offering Price"), generating gross proceeds of nearly $1.4 billion.

By March 2021, the Company's stock began trading below the Offering Price. On June 2, 2021, RLX shares closed at $11.22 per share.

