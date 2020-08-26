Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether GoHealth, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or the "Company") (GOCO) , or certain of its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws. If you purchased GoHealth common stock in or after the Company's July 2020 Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 for more information.

GoHealth operates a health insurance marketplace. On or around July 15, 2020, GoHealth held its IPO at a price of $21 per share, raising nearly $914 million.

On August 19, 2020, GoHealth, in its first quarterly earnings report after its IPO, announced it incurred a net loss of $22.9 million in the second quarter, compared to net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

On August 26, 2020, GoHealth's stock price opened at $14.49, a decline of more than 30% from the IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased GoHealth common stock, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com, or visit the GoHealth investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/gohealth-inc/.

