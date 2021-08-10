Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

The investigation focuses on statements by Axsome and others concerning Axsome's potential product candidate, AXS-05, a potential treatment for major depressive disorder.

On August 9, 2021, Axsome announced that the FDA had found deficiencies with its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it was attempting to determine the nature of the deficiencies, and that this announcement may delay the approval of AXS-05.

On this news, the price of Axsome shares fell 46.5% on August 9, 2021, to close at $27.37, down from the previous close price of $51.16.

What You Can Do

