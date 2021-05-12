Scott Madden Joins Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Company Udelv As VP Of Sales

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udelv, a Silicon Valley venture-backed company, announced today that Scott Madden has joined the company as Vice President of Sales.

Udelv produces middle- and last-mile autonomous delivery vehicles called Transporters and last month announced a major partnership with Intel's Mobileye. Udelv will produce more than 35,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters by 2028, with commercial operations beginning in 2023.

Madden's experience includes two years as Head of Commercial Fleet Sales at YourMechanic in Silicon Valley, five years as Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Sourcing at Element Fleet Management, four years in various leadership roles at Purolator Canada and 19 years at Federal Express Canada.

"With our recent order of 1,000 Transporters from Donlen Corporation, a fleet leasing and management company based in Bannockburn, Illinois, this is a critical time in Udelv's growth," said Udelv CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Laury. "Scott's experience and industry connectivity will solidify Udelv's place as a major player in last and middle-mile autonomous deliveries."

Udelv's customers expect Transporters to dramatically improve the efficiency of last- and middle-mile delivery services for everything from baked goods and auto parts to groceries and medical supplies.

"Autonomous delivery is quickly becoming a reality as the answer to the skyrocketing growth in e-commerce," said Madden. "The demand for Udelv's autonomous Transporters is sizeable due to the sweeping cost reductions over traditional driver-based services. This combined with the general public interest in contactless delivery, the electrification of commercial fleets, the known shortage of drivers and the rapid growth in online deliveries leads to a very exciting opportunity to scale our solution. I'm excited to bring this new business model to commercial success."

Madden is a graduate of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

About UdelvOn a mission to improve people's lives, road safety and sustainable delivery, Udelv is revolutionizing the logistics space with its autonomous delivery vans (ADV) for last- and middle-mile delivery on public roads. Founded in California in 2017 by Daniel Laury and CTO Akshat Patel, Udelv successfully accomplished the first-ever autonomous delivery on public roads in 2018. Udelv has since completed over 20,000 deliveries for multiple merchants in California, Arizona, and Texas and is preparing for expansion in many other states. Udelv's focus on autonomous vehicles, paired with its uPod delivery technology, enable long-range and high-capacity deliveries that are eco, business and customer-friendly. For more information, visit www.udelv.com.

