Scott Jackson has joined Code Corporation as Product Manager in the industrial market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it has hired Scott Jackson as Product Manager in the industrial market.

"We are excited to see our product management team grow as we expand our capabilities for helping companies around the world meet data capture technologies to meet increasingly complex challenges," said Kent Hansen, CEO of Code Corporation. "Scott's background in mechanical engineering and the aerospace industry will serve him well as we develop new products and innovations in the industrial space."

Prior to Code, Jackson worked at Boeing in Seattle where he designed wiring systems for the Boeing KC-46A air refueling tanker. He also served as a production engineer, where he supported the automated assembly systems of the 777X wing and helped plan the $80 M expansion of their assembly line.

Following his time at Boeing, Jackson decided to pursue a MBA. During this program he drove product enablement projects as a product manager intern at Fortem Technologies, a drone defense company. He also served as a product management and strategy consultant for five different startup companies.

Jackson earned an MBA with an emphasis in product management from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Brigham Young University as well. He spends his vacation time camping with his wife and kids and enjoys Arduino projects, ultimate frisbee and disc golf.

About Code Corporation

Code Corporation is part of the Brady Corporation (BRC) - Get Brady Corporation Class A Report owned companies. For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

