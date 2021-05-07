Scott Bunker Joins Peerage Realty As Chief Growth Officer And President, Core Services

The appointment of Scott Bunker to a key executive team role reflects the expanded reach of Peerage Realty and its Partner companies across North America.

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Scott Bunker has joined Peerage Realty as Chief Growth Officer and President of Core Services. He will also be a Peerage Capital partner.

Scott joins Peerage Realty from Boardwalk, and previously CAPREIT, two of Canada's largest and well-established multi-family REITS, where he held executive roles leading progressive change and innovation.

"It is a sincere honour to join the impressive team at Peerage Realty. Through an unwavering commitment to partnership, Peerage has established a world class platform for real estate services companies to grow and outperform the competition," said Scott Bunker. "The future is extremely bright, as we are building and innovating a formidable firm that will set a new standard for residential real estate sales in North America."

A civil engineer with a degree from Queen's University and an MBA from Schulich School of Business, Scott has accrued extensive experience as a successful entrepreneur, management and compensation consultant. He has also built a reputation as a transformative strategic and growth initiatives in the real estate industry over his accomplished career.

"The caliber of Scott and the breadth of his experience reinforces our position as Canada's leading direct residential real estate resale company," noted Trevor Maunder, CEO of Peerage Capital. "He will make an important contribution to the experience that Peerage Realty provides to both buyers and sellers."

Scott will add to Peerage Realty's capacity to fully capitalize on a range of entrepreneurial opportunities by integrating a new standard of analytics, research and strategic insight to all we do. He will also bring the institutional rigour and focused execution required for Peerage to optimize its successful ongoing North American growth.

Scott will work with Peerage Realty's leaders and teams to generate organic growth on all of its realty businesses and will take responsibility for expanding our footprint in the real estate services sector including mortgage, title, insurance, escrow, property management, home improvements, rental, warranty, and apartment rental preparation.

"We are well-positioned for organic growth and growth through acquisitions. We look forward to adding Scott's incremental talent and market knowledge to all we do," said Peerage Realty CEO, Gavin Swartzman.

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Founded in 2007, Peerage Realty Partners, a subsidiary of Peerage Capital, offers a unique and time-tested professional partnership model for entrepreneurial North American real estate service firms in premium markets. It has the unique benefit of being a private family and management-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term investments and time horizons.

Through its Partner firms, Peerage Realty transacted over C$18 billion in residential sales in 2020. It has over 3,000 best-in-class sales representatives and 86 offices in Canada and the United States.

To support growth and expansion, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, public relations, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its Partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its Partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond.

Peerage Realty's partners include: Baker Real Estate, the leader in new development and condominium sales and marketing in the Greater Toronto Area, and Montreal; BakerWest, a new construction condominium sales and marketing firm in Vancouver; Chestnut Park, one of the top luxury firms in Ontario; Epic Real Estate Solutions, condominium marketing experts with a focus on the interior of British Columbia; Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing, a leader in new development and condominium sales and marketing in British Columbia; Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, a luxury firm in the greater Chicago area; Madison & Company Properties LLC, a leading luxury brokerage in Denver, Colorado; Sotheby's International Realty Canada, a national luxury real estate broker; and StreetCity Realty, a progressive brokerage and back office services provider in Ontario.

