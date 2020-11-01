Scotiabank Welcomes Calin Rovinescu To Its Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the appointment of Calin Rovinescu to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Rovinescu has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada since April 1, 2009 and will retire on February 15, 2021 following completion of the company's current fiscal year. Previously, he was the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy of Air Canada from 2000 to 2004 and also held the position of Chief Restructuring Officer during the airline's 2003-2004 restructuring. He was a co-founder and Principal of Genuity Capital Markets, an independent investment bank, from 2004 to 2009. Prior to 2000, Mr. Rovinescu was the Managing Partner of Stikeman Elliott in Montreal, where he practiced corporate law for more than 20 years.

Mr. Rovinescu has been recognized by both the Financial Post magazine and the Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine as Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year on several occasions.

"Calin Rovinescu is one Canada's most accomplished CEOs, and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board," said Aaron Regent, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Scotiabank. "Scotiabank will benefit from his broad global experience and expertise, as well as his proven track record in corporate strategy, growth and shareholder value creation."

Mr. Rovinescu holds Bachelor of law degrees from the Universite de Montreal and the University of Ottawa and has been awarded six Honorary Doctorates from universities in Canada, Europe, and the United States. He was named the 14 th Chancellor of the University of Ottawa in November 2015 and is a member of the Order of Canada.

