Scotiabank Supports Residents Of India Through International COVID-19 Relief Efforts

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is joining the fight against the devastating crisis facing India as the country grapples with an overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases. The Bank is donating $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to help save lives in hotspot regions in India, with support for awareness, hygiene and health initiatives.

"We have pledged our support to the Canadian Red Cross to help alleviate some of the suffering faced by the people of India at this time," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "We are committed to supporting international relief efforts in India, as people there continue to navigate this acute COVID-19 emergency."

The donation will support Red Cross efforts to distribute COVID-19 prevention information in local languages; provide hygiene items, handwashing stations, food package distribution, and other epidemic and infection control activities. It will also facilitate efforts such as ambulance and transportation services, logistics support to isolation and quarantine centres, psychosocial support services, and maintenance of 89 blood transfusion centres.

To date, Scotiabank has contributed more than $16 million to support people and communities most at risk during the pandemic, including direct contributions for COVID-19 relief, as well as support of hospitals and healthcare professionals.

About Scotiabank

