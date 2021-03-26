Scotiabank Recognized For Executive Gender Diversity On The Globe And Mail's Women Lead Here List

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

"With our unique footprint across the Americas, we celebrate our tremendously diverse workforce and take pride in the talented women representing and leading our winning team," says Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "We're proud to place on the Women Lead Here list, which reflects our strong commitment to the advancement of women and our efforts to move beyond the numbers. From our hiring and selection practices, to development and promotion, we're improving our institutional systems to help reduce barriers such that inclusivity permeates the cultural fabric shaping who we are as Bank."

For the 2021 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 71 companies earned the 2021 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 44 per cent of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About ScotiabankScotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (BNS) - Get Report. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About The Globe and MailThe Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

