Scotiabank Partners With Dress For Success Foundation In Support Of Professional Women's Group Program

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced a donation of $400,000 to the Dress for Success Professional Women's Group (PWG) program as part of its commitment to removing barriers to career advancement for disadvantaged groups.

The PWG program addresses systemic disadvantages that women face in workplace advancement to help them overcome barriers related to wage and wealth gap inequity. It also connects women, regardless of socioeconomic position, to networking and mentorship opportunities that help advance their careers and build financial stability.

Scotiabank's partnership with Dress for Success Foundation is a signature program within ScotiaRISE, the Bank's 10-year $500 million initiative that aims to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups. Through ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank partners with programs and organizations across its footprint that provide the tools people need to improve their education and employment prospects, adapt to changing circumstances, and increase the likelihood of financial success.

Scotiabank's contribution will help Dress for Success affiliates in local communities continue to mentor and prepare women to navigate workplace barriers and become self advocates for their careers.

"We are proud to support the work of the Dress for Success Canada Foundation - an organization that has made a meaningful impact in the lives of so many women seeking employment by providing the proper mentorship, attire and networking opportunities that are critical to a successful career," says Loretta Marcoccia, EVP and Chief Operating Officer for Global Banking and Markets (GBM) at Scotiabank and Executive Lead of The Scotiabank Women Initiative for GBM. "Like The Scotiabank Women Initiative, the Bank's involvement in the PWG program is an excellent extension of our support for women to help them pursue their best professional and financial futures."

"Women and non-binary individuals face numerous and systemic challenges in workplace advancement, closing the wage and wealth gap, and creating greater financial security and independence," says Catherine Curtis CEO of Dress for Success Foundation. "We are so grateful for this partnership with Scotiabank as it ensures women and non-binary individuals can harness the power of networking and evidence-based content to advance their professional trajectories and build financial security, financial independence, and economic power."

About ScotiabankScotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as of July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (BNS) - Get Bank of Nova Scotia Report. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success empowers women and non-binary individuals to achieve economic independence through pre-employment and job-retention programs, including providing a network of support, professional attire, and professional development tools to help women and non-binary individuals thrive in work and life. The Dress for Success Canada Foundation supports this work across 13 Dress for Success affiliate locations coast-to-coast by helping to mobilize funding to local affiliates and coordinate projects of national scope. For more information, please visit https://dressforsuccesscanadafoundation.org.

