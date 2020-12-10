Scotiabank Announces Sponsorship With The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA)

Scotiabank furthers support of women's equality and inclusion in ice hockey

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank, in partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), today announced its entry to the 2021 Secret® Dream Gap Tour. Players based in Calgary will officially be part of Team Scotiabank, and will compete against four additional PWHPA teams for the Secret ® Cup.

Scotiabank is the Official Bank of the PWHPA and supports their goal of showcasing the most talented women hockey players in the world.

"We are proud to support the PWHPA and their efforts towards making ice hockey more inclusive for women," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer at Scotiabank. "At Scotiabank, we believe diversity makes us stronger. That's why we're committed to making sure hockey is welcoming and accessible to all players, no matter their gender. When we do this, young girls from all backgrounds can go on to inspire future generations of players and build a more inclusive game."

The PWHPA will announce dates for The Tour early next year and will adhere to all provincial and federal legislation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. All pertinent information relating to the tour will be shared via pwhpa.com.

"Sponsors such as Scotiabank are making it possible for women and young girls to pursue their dreams and achieve success at the highest level possible," says PWHPA player Brigette Lacquette. "I am beyond grateful for all the sponsors who support the PWHPA and am proud to be part of Team Scotiabank."

Scotiabank and the PWHPA are also collaborating on a mentorship program for young female players that is scheduled to launch in the new year.

"The PWHPA is thrilled to welcome Scotiabank to our team of incredible partners who continue to stand with us, and advocate for the creation of a viable and sustainable professional women's hockey league," says PWHPA Operations Consultant Jayna Hefford. "Scotiabank has committed to supporting hockey at all levels across the country, and we are excited to help grow the women's game alongside them."

Often referred to as Canada's Hockey Bank, Scotiabank has a long history of supporting girls and women in hockey, as evidenced by the following initiatives:

Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest - a national program that offers on- and off-ice skills training, advice and encouragement from elite athletes - has engaged more than 4,200 girls since 2006.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada - a cross-country hockey celebration established in 2011 - regularly features PWHPA players, like Jamie Lee Rattray and Ann-Sophie Bettez .

and . The Scotiabank Skaters Contest, which gives children across the country a once-in-a-lifetime chance to join their hockey heroes on the ice.

Sponsor of the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship via our partnership with Hockey Canada.

Supported the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) for over a decade, which featured the most talented players in the women's game.

Scotiabank's Hockey 24 documentary - A Film By Canada - highlights the importance of the sport at all levels and includes the PWHPA's Jayna Hefford and Scotiabank Teammate Natalie Spooner.

Scotiabank is also pleased to announce that one of Canada's greatest female hockey players - Cassie Campbell-Pascall - will continue as a Scotiabank Teammate. Scotiabank Teammates act as ambassadors at events throughout the year and are featured in Scotiabank's marketing campaigns. She is a passionate ambassador, who works tirelessly to help grow the game of hockey for women and girls, while promoting the importance of diversity and inclusion in the sport.

About Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA)

Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's (PWHPA) mission is to promote, advance and support a single, viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world. The organization aims to prove a united voice to players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league. Comprised of the world's best female hockey players including 38 Olympians, 60+ members of Hockey Canada and USA Hockey, and National Champions for Canada, USA, Finland and Russia. PWHPA is working to accomplish its mission by coordinating training needs and programming opportunities during the 2020-2021 season and collaborating with like-minded organizations to make hockey more inclusive for women today and for future generations. To learn more about PWHPA and the Dream Gap tour visit www.pwhpa.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (BNS) - Get Report. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank