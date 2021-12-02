Scotiabank Announces Redemption Of Non-Cumulative Preferred Share Series 38

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) (NYSE: BNS) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 38 (Non-Viability...

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) (BNS) - Get Bank of Nova Scotia Report today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 38 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) ("Series 38 Shares") of Scotiabank on January 27, 2022 at a price equal to $25.00 per share together with declared and unpaid dividends to the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price"). Formal notice will be issued to the shareholders in accordance with the share conditions.

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and will be financed out of the general funds of Scotiabank. This redemption is part of the Bank's ongoing management of its Tier 1 capital.

On November 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of Scotiabank declared quarterly dividends of $0.3031250 per Series 38 Share. This will be the final dividend on the Series 38 Shares and will be paid on January 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2022, as previously announced. Subsequent to this final dividend payment, the Series 38 Shares will cease to be entitled to dividends.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (BNS) - Get Bank of Nova Scotia Report. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

