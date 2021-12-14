Scotiabank And Cineplex Transform Loyalty Landscape In Canada With The Launch Of Scene

The enhanced rewards program welcomes new partners, more ways to earn and redeem points through one simplified offering TORONTO, Dec.

The enhanced rewards program welcomes new partners, more ways to earn and redeem points through one simplified offering

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank and Cineplex transform the loyalty rewards industry in Canada with the launch of Scene+ TM, an evolved loyalty program with the foundation of SCENE® and Scotia Rewards®. The revitalized program dramatically enhances its offering for millions of members, including the exciting new addition of Rakuten, and Scene+ Travel, powered by Expedia Group.

Scene+ aims to be one of Canada's largest and most flexible loyalty programs, offering more than 10 million members rewards their way. Members will still be able to enjoy much-loved features and rewards for things like movies, entertainment, and dining, and now, can also earn and redeem Scene+ points for travel, shopping, and banking too.

The launch of Scene+ marks the first exciting step in the evolution of a leading loyalty rewards program and the starting point for future growth and program enhancements.

Starting today, Scene+ members will have an all-new intuitive mobile app at the center of their customer experience to use for their everyday purchases across a large, flexible, and growing list of rewards partners. Members can earn points through their Scene+ card and on their everyday purchases by using one of eight eligible Scotiabank debit or credit products - like the award-winning Scotiabank American Express ® Gold or Scotiabank Passport TM Visa Infinite* credit card -and review their points earnings in one easy and simple platform.

With more opportunity to earn and redeem on daily everyday purchases, Scene+ is poised to take the front of wallet position for millions of Canadians.

Exciting New Features and Partners

Scene+ Travel - Scene+ members can now earn and redeem points when they book their next trip through Scene+ Travel, powered by Expedia Group. Members earn 3 points for every $1 when they purchase or redeem points on hotel and car rentals through Scene+ Travel. Scene+ is one of the few loyalty programs in Canada that allows members to earn on the full value of their transaction, even when they pay with points. Plus, members can redeem full or partial points through Scene+ Travel towards bookings of hotels, car rentals and flights, with more options to come.

Scene+ members can now earn and redeem points when they book their next trip through Scene+ Travel, powered by Expedia Group. Members earn 3 points for every when they purchase or redeem points on hotel and car rentals through Scene+ Travel. Scene+ is one of the few loyalty programs in that allows members to earn on the full value of their transaction, even when they pay with points. Plus, members can redeem full or partial points through Scene+ Travel towards bookings of hotels, car rentals and flights, with more options to come. Scene+ Rakuten - Members can link their Scene+ and Rakuten.ca accounts to get instant access to exclusive offers and start earning Scene+ points instead of Rakuten "cash back" from hundreds of online retailers including Gap, Sephora, Indigo, and Sport Chek. Only Scene+ members can earn up to 20% more "cash back" in points with exclusive offers delivered to their Scene+ inbox.

- Members can link their Scene+ and Rakuten.ca accounts to get instant access to exclusive offers and start earning Scene+ points instead of Rakuten "cash back" from hundreds of online retailers including Gap, Sephora, Indigo, and Sport Chek. Only Scene+ members can earn up to 20% more "cash back" in points with exclusive offers delivered to their Scene+ inbox. Shopping - All Scene+ members have more options to redeem points for products online at Apple TM and Best Buy TM, or for gift cards from over 60 national retailers.

- All Scene+ members have more options to redeem points for products online at Apple TM and Best Buy TM, or for gift cards from over 60 national retailers. Banking- Scotiabank Scene+ members can earn points for everyday purchases on eight eligible Scotiabank credit and debit cards, including the award-winning Scotiabank American Express Gold and Scotia Passport Visa Infinite credit card Scotiabank Scene+ members can also redeem points for an account credit on eligible Scotiabank debit and credit cards.

Features and Partners that Members Can Continue to Enjoy

Movies - Scene+ members can continue escaping to the big screen by earning and redeeming points when they purchase movie tickets and movie snacks at any one of the more than 160 Cineplex theatres across Canada .

- Scene+ members can continue escaping to the big screen by earning and redeeming points when they purchase movie tickets and movie snacks at any one of the more than 160 Cineplex theatres across . Entertainment - Members can earn and redeem points when they rent or buy movies from the Cineplex Store, or for eats and entertainment at The Rec Room and Playdium locations across the country. As the official partner of the NBA in Canada , Scene+ members receive exclusive contesting opportunities.

- Members can earn and redeem points when they rent or buy movies from the Cineplex Store, or for eats and entertainment at The Rec Room and Playdium locations across the country. As the official partner of the NBA in , Scene+ members receive exclusive contesting opportunities. Dining - Scene+ members can satisfy their cravings for rewards when they earn and redeem points at nearly 700 Scene+ restaurant partners, like Swiss Chalet®, Harvey's®, Montana's ® and more!

Enhancing the Member ExperienceStarting today, existing SCENE members and eligible Scotiabank debit and credit cardholders that earn Scene or Scotia Rewards points, will automatically be enrolled in the Scene+ program.Existing points already accumulated will be carried over at the same value (1:1 points).

Scene+ Members can l continue to earn and redeem points through their SCENE membership card and enhance their earning power by using one of eight eligible Scotiabank debit or credit cards that earn Scene+ points.

Members can view their Scene+ membership accounts by visiting Sceneplus.ca and by downloading the Scene+ app through the Apple App Store or Google Store.

Scotiabank eligible cardholders can view their Scene+ points and connect to their Scene+ accounts through the Scotiabank mobile app. More information is available on Scene+ points by visiting www.scene.ca/sceneplus.

Quotes:

"With more than 90% of Canadians enrolled in at least one loyalty reward program, and more than 10 million SCENE members alone, we saw the enormous potential of bringing together the earning power and flexibility of our Scotia Rewards program with the member base and loyalty of the SCENE program, "said Clinton Braganza, SVP Customer Loyalty & Partnerships, Scotiabank. "This is just the beginning for Scene+! We have lots of exciting enhancements planned over the coming months for Scene+ and for customers, delivering a ton of value and flexibility, for their many needs or wherever their interests lie."

"Since launching SCENE, we have actively sought ways to evolve the program, extending its benefits year after year so we can deliver more value to more Canadians across the country. SCENE+ represents a bold and exciting evolution, bringing together two of Canada's favourite loyalty rewards programs, SCENE and Scotia Rewards," said Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cineplex. "This strategic alignment creates huge opportunities for the future of the SCENE+ program and enables our teams to reach, entertain and engage with even more guests and movie-lovers than ever before."

"What's most exciting and what makes Scene+ different from other loyalty programs is that Scene+ remains Canada's largest loyalty program that can turn points into entertainment, only now we have expanded into more categories that enable every-day earn and burn opportunities with the addition of new reward partners, like Expedia, Rakuten, Apple and Best Buy," said Matthew Seagrim, Managing Director at SCENE. "We want members to feel rewarded for experiencing more of what they want with those who matter most."

"We're thrilled to partner with Scene+ to give members access to popular retailers like Sephora, The Bay, Indigo and more," said Jennifer LaForge, General Manager of Rakuten Rewards Canada. "Member experience is at the forefront of everything we do, and this first-ever partnership with Scene+, expands what we offer to be the most rewarding shopping experience in Canada."

"We're excited to partner with Scene+ and Scotiabank to bring Expedia Group's depth and breadth of global travel supply, our continuous technological innovation and our excellence in customer service to power the newly launched Scene+ loyalty program." Christian Gerron, SVP, Expedia Partner Solutions, Expedia Group. "We develop differentiated travel solutions and loyalty offerings for our partners, enabling them to deliver enhanced member value and increased engagement with their customers. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship while increasing member satisfaction for the Scene+ travel community."

About ScotiabankScotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as of July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (BNS) - Get Bank of Nova Scotia Report. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About CineplexCineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Scotiabank