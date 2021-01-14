SCORE Small Business Mentors Celebrate National Mentoring Month

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is celebrating the changemaking efforts and ongoing impact of its 10,000 volunteer mentors in honor of National Mentoring Month.

Business mentoring works. Entrepreneurs who work with a mentor are five times more likely to start a business than those who do not have a mentor, and small business clients who receive three or more hours of mentoring report higher revenues and increased business growth.

"Our volunteer mentors come from a diverse set of backgrounds and experience, but they share the same goal of helping American entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams," says SCORE VP of Field Operations Doug Nohe. "We are humbled by their contributions and dedication, and their efforts continue to make a significant, positive impact on the success of the small business owners we serve."

Cleveland SCORE Client and Small Business Owner Laura Licursi: "I initially sought out a mentor when COVID-19 hit. My SCORE mentor, Mark, always has great insight and has gone above and beyond. He is ultra-responsive and our meetings helped keep me accountable."

SCORE's 10,000 volunteer mentors freely share their firsthand business experience with entrepreneurs who are starting, growing or troubleshooting a business. In 2019 alone, SCORE mentors collectively donated more than 4.9 million hours of service to support their local communities.

Southeast Wisconsin SCORE Mentor Lisa Foster: "Becoming a part of an organization that measures our success on our clients' success, through mentoring, teaching, speaking and participating in community events, is just awesome. It is energizing."

Interested in becoming a SCORE Mentor?

More than 10,000 professionals with a passion for small business serve as volunteer SCORE mentors. If you'd like to help make a difference in your community, by becoming a SCORE mentor, visit: https://www.score.org/volunteer

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Contact Information

Betsy DougertVice President, External RelationsSCORE800-634-0245 media@score.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/score-small-business-mentors-celebrate-national-mentoring-month-301208714.html

SOURCE SCORE