Score! Cinemark Teams Up With ESPN To Bring College Football Playoff Games To The Big Screen

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it is teaming up with ESPN to bring some of college football's most exciting and prestigious games to the big screen, only at Cinemark theatres. This postseason, fans can catch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship, at select U.S. theatres.

"We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound," said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP Global Content. "This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action."

No. 1 Alabama will square off against No. 4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Immediately following, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. The winners of the two games will go head-to-head for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. All showings will include ESPN's live pre-game studio programming.

The local markets for all four CFP semifinalists will feature theatres providing this unique experience. The full list of markets includes:

Alabama Huntsville

California Los Angeles Sacramento San Francisco

Colorado Colorado Springs

Connecticut Hartford

Florida Jacksonville

Georgia Atlanta

Louisiana Baton Rouge

Maryland Baltimore

Michigan Detroit

Mississippi Jackson

New Mexico Albuquerque

Nevada Las Vegas

New York Rochester

Ohio Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Dayton

Oklahoma Oklahoma City

Oregon Eugene

Texas Austin Dallas El Paso Houston

Utah Salt Lake City

Washington Seattle



Enthusiasts who want to see the games in theatres can reserve their seat when they purchase a $10 concessions package. Fans will score special prizes after each contest based on the winning team. Sales kick off TODAY. For information on participating theatres and to purchase concessions packages, visit Cinemark.com/CFP or the Cinemark mobile app.

