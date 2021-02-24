Scope AR Empowers Broader Enterprise With The Launch Of Revolutionary New Authoring Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AR, the pioneer in enterprise-class augmented reality (AR) solutions, announced today the launch of WorkLink Create, a new web-based application for quickly creating and sharing AR content within the workplace. WorkLink Create empowers aerospace, medical device and industrial professionals to quickly create their own augmented reality content without any coding or 3D modeling expertise.

"We set out to make the creation of 3D AR content as fast and easy as recording iMovie or creating a PowerPoint," said Scott Montgomerie, CEO, Scope AR. "Using our technology platform, any user can easily author their specific knowledge into WorkLink to be widely consumed for training, complex assembly, and field service troubleshooting."

WorkLink Create transforms AR authorship with a revolutionary, browser-based workflow that natively accepts an exceptionally broad range of CAD file formats. Users of all experience levels can log in to WorkLink Create in their browser, quickly open their engineering model files, and place them within a mixed reality scene. The users then animate motion and craft annotated work instructions in a drag-and-drop, code-free workflow similar to that of slide animations or consumer video editing applications. The AR content is published to their organization's secure WorkLink account to be immediately consumed on any device with WorkLink installed, such as smartphones, tablets and wearables.

"AR empowers us to digitally transform our products, improve processes, and help our people learn and gain new skills," said Tatsuya Baba, Executive Manager of NTT DATA Corporation. "Scope AR's groundbreaking technology highlights their commitment to helping IT services companies like us succeed with our digital transformation initiatives. WorkLink Create assists in the execution of our scenario development."

Commercial use cases that have been accelerated include training, commercial education, service and support of advanced medical capital equipment such as robotic surgery, COVID-19 testing equipment and sports medicine.

"WorkLink Create empowers enterprise workforces amidst the unprecedented resource constraints and travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," added Montgomerie. "We accomplished this by improving on the organizational and technical bottlenecks for AR content, thereby helping our customers to maximize continuity in their operations."

Additionally, WorkLink has augmented operation for mobile power systems, modular data centers, aerospace manufacturing, aerospace fasteners and more. "It is just amazing to be at a point where the needs of the use case overlap with the availability of the right technology, and more importantly, the right partner: Scope AR," said Karl Hutter, CEO of Click Bond. "We have inspired excitement with common customers, and it's really the tip of the iceberg where we can take this."

Lockheed Martin has used Scope AR's technology in the Orion program to help build the next manned spacecraft into deep space.

"In the past we would have developers spend months developing these types of applications. With Scope AR's WorkLink platform, we're bringing this down to 28 minutes, and 4 minutes for an additional panel," said Shelley Peterson, associate fellow at Lockheed Martin, "The ramp up time on the platform has also been reduced significantly. We can bring in a new developer, have them go through a half day training online and they can start creating work instructions."

About Scope AR

Scope AR is the pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality solutions, delivering the industry's only cross-platform AR tools for empowering frontline workers the knowledge they need, when they need it. The company revolutionized the way enterprises work and collaborate by offering a visual knowledge base solution that provides effective and efficient knowledge-sharing to conduct complex remote tasks, employee training, product and equipment assembly, maintenance and repair, field and customer support, and more. The company's device-agnostic platform supports smartphones, tablets and wearables, making it easy for leading organizations like Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, GE, Danaher and others to quickly scale use of AR to any remote technician. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Edmonton, Canada.

