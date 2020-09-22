SCLogic Announces European Expansion

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic, a leading provider of in-building logistics software, announced today the opening of a new European division. The new office, located in Sweden, is operational and equipped to do business in all European markets. This office's opening will ultimately establish an even stronger position for SCLogic to bring our facilities workflow expertise worldwide.

"This is an exciting opportunity for SCLogic. We've conducted business throughout Europe before, but now we are establishing a permanent foundation to expand our local presence. We will be able to share our world-class products and expertise as facilities workflow developers with a market that is eager to adopt innovative technology," stated Michael Saldi, President & CEO of SCLogic.

SCLogic's European expansion is led by local facility logistics experts, Karl Hansson and Martin Ekman. Both Karl and Martin have dedicated their careers to helping customers automate and manage accountable item workflows.

"SCLogic is positioned for exponential growth in all international markets. My central focus is to bring awareness of the value and accountability that SCLogic's products can bring to facilities throughout Europe. We hope to extend and build upon SCLogic's established leadership role in the logistics industry in the United States," stated Karl Hansson, Sales Director, Nordics of SCLogic.

About SCLogic

Founded in 1996, SCLogic is a leading provider of the innovative in-building logistics platform, Intra, that leverages the latest scanning, printing, mobile computing, and wireless technologies. The company has thousands of enterprise, government, and university users around the world. SCLogic is headquartered in Annapolis, MD, with offices in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Illinois, California, and Sweden. For more information about SCLogic, please visit our website:

English - https://www.sclogic.com/

Swedish - https://www.sclogic.com/sv/

Danish - https://www.sclogic.com/dk/

Media Contact

