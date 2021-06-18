Sciton Celebrates The Newest Innovation In United Kingdom: Sciton's MJOULE

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton® Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies based in Palo Alto, California, announces the launch of its latest platform, mJOULE, in the United Kingdom. This revolutionary system features some of the biggest updates in the history of pulsed light based technology, including its newest fractional treatment, MOXI , and the award-winning BBL HERO treatment.

Sciton® Inc., announces the launch of its latest platform, mJOULE, which includes MOXI and BBL HERO in the UK.

"At Sciton, we work hand in hand with our clinician partners to drive visionary innovation that is founded on science and uncompromised quality," shares Aaron Burton, Sciton CEO. "We are proud to be leading the industry with new product innovation and enhancements that benefit practices and patients alike."

mJOULE is a dual wavelength platform that features BBL HERO and MOXI technologies, created in response to a changing market which desires less time consuming treatments, yet equally strong outcomes. Recently honored by NewBeauty as a 2020 'Innovation Award Winner,' BBL HERO (High Energy Rapid Output) is the fastest, most powerful IPL in the industry, and empowers practitioners to treat the entire body with four times the speed, three times the peak intensity, allowing for a highly customizable protocol. The treatment results in smoother, clearer, younger and healthier looking skin in just one to two sessions.

"Sciton is dedicated to worldwide support and growth. We continue to demonstrate our commitment to developing high quality devices and marketing efforts for our physician and medspa partners worldwide." says Lacee J. Naik, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations.

The second technology available on the mJOULE platform is Sciton's newest fractional laser, MOXI. MOXI is one of the most inclusive laser treatments available, and is safely suitable for those higher on the Fitzpatrick scale. This non-ablative laser addresses sun damage and aging, takes under 20 minutes and boasts little to no downtime, allowing it to fit comfortably into even the busiest of schedules and can be performed any time of the year.

"The U.K. is an important market for Sciton's global growth strategy," says David Percival, Vice-President and General Manager for Sciton International. "We see a tremendous opportunity to introduce both these novel technologies into the growing aesthetic market in the U.K. We have a strong reputation for delivering an outstanding customer experience and look forward to expanding our Sciton family of customers."

Sciton will celebrate this monumental international launch with a premier event in London on June 24th, 2021, where staff, partners, and leadership will gather to recognize this milestone and officially welcome their ground-breaking technologies to the dynamic UK market.

ABOUT SCITONSciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales teams in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com .

Facebook: @ScitonIncInstagram: @Sciton_IncLinkedIn: @ScitonInc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciton-celebrates-the-newest-innovation-in-united-kingdom-scitons-mjoule-301315294.html

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.