SciPlay Appoints Danny Moy As Chief Strategy Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay (SCPL) - Get Report ("SciPlay" or the "Company"), a leading social gaming company, appointed Danny Moy to Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer on SciPlay's executive leadership team. Moy will report directly to the company's CEO, Josh Wilson.

Moy joins SciPlay with nearly 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, business development, strategy and operations at leading global companies. In his new role, Moy will oversee SciPlay's business development team, to identify new business opportunities, drive the strategic planning process and oversee corporate strategy.

"Over my long career in the gaming industry, I've come to respect a company's unique style and level of talent, and can confidently say SciPlay delivers both an innovative culture and a robust team," Moy said. "The team's openness, willingness to collaborate, and motivation to continue to evolve and win suits my personality and style. SciPlay is in a fantastic stage of growth. I'm eager to leverage the company's deep product and analytics expertise, its robust infrastructure and innovative technology to advance SciPlay's expansion throughout the world."

Prior to joining SciPlay, Moy served as the executive vice president of corporate development and strategy at PLAYSTUDIOS. His early career included multiple roles in investment banking, private equity and operational finance at prestigious companies such as Bank of America Securities, Halyard Capital and Yahoo!. Moy's transition to the gaming industry was rooted in a childhood affinity for video games, leading him to serve in multiple operational, growth and business development roles at Zynga and King.

"Danny's deep expertise in operational excellence and business growth will be an incredible asset to SciPlay," said Wilson. "His diverse work with some of the world's leading gaming companies brings a fresh perspective to our expanding portfolio of games, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team."

The SciPlay team is actively hiring across multiple departments and offices. To learn more about SciPlay and its open positions, visit sciplay.com.

© 2020 SciPlay. All Rights Reserved.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) - Get Report is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay's social casino games feature slots-style gameplay and occasionally table games-style gameplay. Its casual games blend slots-style or bingo gameplay with adventure game features. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games, provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit sciplay.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, SciPlay makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including SciPlay's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for SciPlay's ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, SciPlay undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciplay-appoints-danny-moy-as-chief-strategy-officer-301136999.html

SOURCE SciPlay