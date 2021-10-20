October 20, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Publish date:

Scientology Volunteer Cleanup Honors The Spiritual Tradition Of Japan

More than 100 Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology take part in a cleanup of Shinjuku, one of the busiest neighborhoods in Tokyo
Author:

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 37 million people live in Tokyo—more than in any other city in the world. But cleanliness is a spiritual tradition in Japan according to Miyumi, an executive of the  Tokyo Church of Scientology , in an episode of  Destination Scientology  on the Scientology Network. "For us, cleanliness comes first," she says and describes it as an essential aspect of Japanese life. "That's why Tokyo is known as the cleanest and safest city in the world," she says.

Scientology means 'Knowing How to Know,' and it is all about knowing yourself and knowing life.

On a recent weekend, Volunteer Ministers of the Tokyo Church of Scientology held a massive cleanup of the local neighborhood. Managers and staff of nearby restaurants, nightclubs and hotels joined them and plan to continue taking part in the initiative, which the volunteers hold each month.

"We think of others first," says Miyumi in describing the ethos of the Japanese. "We have something called  omotenashi, which defines our hospitality toward people.

One of the most important things for thousands of years has been our culture of wisdom. Scientology means 'Knowing How to Know,' and it is all about knowing yourself and knowing  life. So we want to bring that wisdom to the people of Japan."

The Scientology  Volunteer Ministers program  is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder  L. Ron Hubbard

The Scientology Network  launched  in 2018 with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. Since then, the network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a  global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, and share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from  Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television,  mobile apps  and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information, visit the Scientology Newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientology-volunteer-cleanup-honors-the-spiritual-tradition-of-japan-301404088.html

SOURCE Church of Scientology International