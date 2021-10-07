Scientific Games Wins 10-year Vermont Lottery Systems Contract

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) - Get Scientific Games Corporation Report ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces the Company won a highly competitive procurement for the Vermont Lottery's (or the "Lottery") gaming systems technology contract, winning the new business from a global competitor. Generating maximum revenues for the State of Vermont's Education Fund, Scientific Games' advanced platforms, retail solutions products and game services will power the Vermont Lottery for 10 years through the new contract, which may be extended for up to 10 additional years.

"After an extremely thorough evaluation of proposals to the Vermont Lottery, Scientific Games stood out as the clear choice to modernize the Vermont Lottery and to deliver outstanding player experiences," said Sabina Haskell, Deputy Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery. "And our retailers will be equally delighted with the gaming system and support they will receive."

U.S.-based Scientific Games was selected as the Vermont Lottery's gaming systems provider based on the highest overall score and its performance record of generating maximum profits for lottery beneficiary programs. The Company will provide its AEGIS ® open architecture enterprise gaming system and a central communications network, as well as WAVE™ retailer terminals and award-winning PlayCentral® self-service machines across the network of Lottery retailers in the Green Mountain State. Scientific Games will also provide turnkey system operations and game services.

The Vermont Lottery will flip the switch to its new Scientific Games technology in the Fall of 2022, positioning the Lottery to meet its business growth objectives to provide millions of dollars in additional funding for Vermont's Education Fund.

"Scientific Games is honored by the trust the Vermont Lottery has placed in our Company, our people and our products to support the Lottery's mission of responsibly maximizing growth over the next 10 years and creating more funding for programs that make Vermont a great place to live," said Pat McHugh, Lottery Group CEO for Scientific Games. "Our relentless commitment to innovation and alignment with our lottery customers' business plans has positioned Scientific Games as the industry's fastest-growing lottery systems provider."

As part of the new contract, the Vermont Lottery will also benefit from Scientific Games' retailer services to develop new and existing sales channels, including marketing, revenue optimization and operational services, and associated gaming products for the Vermont Lottery.

Scientific Games is a U.S.-based company providing retail and digital games, technology and services to 135 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) - Get Scientific Games Corporation Report is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries: Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-wins-10-year-vermont-lottery-systems-contract-301395662.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation