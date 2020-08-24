Scientific Games Accelerates Digital Expansion With Sports Betting Launch For National Lottery In Netherlands

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) - Get Report ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has cemented its position as the leading sports betting supplier to World Lottery Association (WLA) members following the successful launch of its sports betting product suite with the National Lottery in Netherlands, 'Nederlandse Loterij'. The Company currently provides sports solutions to 24 lotteries worldwide.

Nederlandse Loterij is a long-term partner of Scientific Games. After a seamless integration process that upgraded their sports betting offering to Scientific Games' sports betting technology, Nederlandse Loterij is fully equipped with a full stack product suite that includes cutting-edge trading services and highly customizable player experiences.

Scientific Games technology has now gone live with their full digital sports betting solution with an agreement that covers the supplier's managed trading services and access to Scientific Games' full pre-match, in-play and risk management services.

The Company was among the first to receive WLA certification as a Responsible Gaming Supplier, and the first supplier member of the Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) which ensures the integrity of sports betting worldwide.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games, said: "Credit to the teams across Nederlandse Loterij and our in-house development teams. National and State Lotteries are increasingly looking for best-in-class, high performance technology and services. More than that, they are asking for demonstrable regulated market expertise. Nederlandse Loterij is a valued customer of ours and we're delighted that our sports betting technology will sit at the core of their player experiences. We anticipated the pace of regulatory change across the globe through enhanced software development and hardware deployment at scale and at speed. A strategic decision that has become the foundation for our accelerated digital expansion. In the last 8 weeks we have launched 6 sportbooks across the globe for leading brands in our major regulated markets. Demand has driven a total transformation in our ability to deploy world class services at a pace and quality that are second to none."

Maurice Meijer, Chief Technology Officer for Nederlandse Loterij, said: "Moving onto Scientific Games' sports betting platform was important to us, as we strive to offer our customers the best experience with Nederlandse Loterij and its brands every day. We are very content with the smooth go-live process, due to the close cooperation of both of our teams. Since enhancing our offering, we've received strong customer feedback welcoming the new user interface. Scientific Games are an important partner for us, as we look to grow our customer base."

In addition to sports betting, Scientific Games provides Nederlandse Loterij with its world-leading lottery instant games.

